Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan posed with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to mark the 1000 episodes celebration.

The iconic actor and host also posted behind-the-scenes photos of Shweta Nanda and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on his blog. These family ladies were invited to join in the celebration of the most popular show KBC on reaching 1000 episodes successfully.

For those unversed, KBC is an Indian Hindi-language television game show and the 13th season of the show is presently airing.

Amitabh took to Twitter to share a picture of the three of them from the sets and wrote, “Betiyaan sabse pyaari, unka hi jahaan hai (Daughters are the most lovable, it is their world).” He shared more photos of them on his blog.

In another blog post, Amitabh reflected on the milestone achieved by KBC. “So yes, the 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati was given its due importance, and the request by the channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared hot seat was accepted. And there we were, as per the pictures in the previous,” he wrote