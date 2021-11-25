 
Showbiz
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan poses with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan 

Amitabh Bachchan posed with Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 to mark the 1000 episodes celebration.

The iconic actor and host also posted behind-the-scenes photos of Shweta Nanda and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on his blog. These family ladies were invited to join in the celebration of the most popular show KBC on reaching 1000 episodes successfully.

For those unversed, KBC is an Indian Hindi-language television game show and the 13th season of the show is presently airing.

Amitabh took to Twitter to share a picture of the three of them from the sets and wrote, “Betiyaan sabse pyaari, unka hi jahaan hai (Daughters are the most lovable, it is their world).” He shared more photos of them on his blog.

In another blog post, Amitabh reflected on the milestone achieved by KBC. “So yes, the 1000th episode on the platform of Kaun Banega Crorepati was given its due importance, and the request by the channel to bring in the family on that revered and feared hot seat was accepted. And there we were, as per the pictures in the previous,” he wrote

More From Showbiz:

Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'

Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'
Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

Hrithik Roshan lauds web space for breaking 'fixed mould of a superstar'

John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house

John Abraham gets emotional as he recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house
AR Rahman's daughter amazes with spiritual singing at Dubai Expo 2020

AR Rahman's daughter amazes with spiritual singing at Dubai Expo 2020
Maya Ali lashes out on 'barbaric' lawyers, appeals PM Imran Khan to cancel their license

Maya Ali lashes out on 'barbaric' lawyers, appeals PM Imran Khan to cancel their license

Aymen Saleem lauds co-star Ayeza Khan's professionalism on set: 'I've learnt alot'

Aymen Saleem lauds co-star Ayeza Khan's professionalism on set: 'I've learnt alot'
Sanam Saeed wants to work with this Bollywood superstar in India

Sanam Saeed wants to work with this Bollywood superstar in India
Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh go crazy at 'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon concert: Watch

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh go crazy at 'Brown Munde' singer AP Dhillon concert: Watch
Varun Dhawan sets internet on fire with his intense glare in ‘Bhediya’s poster

Varun Dhawan sets internet on fire with his intense glare in ‘Bhediya’s poster
Kiara Advani lauds ‘Jersey’s trailer, Shahid Kapoor reacts

Kiara Advani lauds ‘Jersey’s trailer, Shahid Kapoor reacts
Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush hint at entertaining love story

Atrangi Re trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, Dhanush hint at entertaining love story
Salman Khan recalls his first meeting with Aayush Sharma

Salman Khan recalls his first meeting with Aayush Sharma

Latest

view all