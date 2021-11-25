 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Grammy CEO defends nominating Marilyn Manson despite assault accusations

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Grammy CEO Harvey Mason has defended the Academy’s decision to nominate Marilyn Manson
Grammy CEO Harvey Mason has defended the Academy’s decision to nominate Marilyn Manson 

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason has defended the Academy’s decision to nominate controversial musician Marilyn Manson who was recently accused of sexual assault, reported The Rolling Stone.

Speaking to The Wrap on Tuesday, Mason said that the Academy doesn’t ‘restrict’ individuals from submitting their names for consideration.

“We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration.”

However, he did explain that problematic artists might not get much spotlight during the actual show.

“What we will control is our stages, our shows, our events, our red carpets,” said Mason.

“We’ll take a look at anyone who is asking to be a part of that, asking to be in attendance, and we’ll make our decisions at that point. But we’re not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on.”

Marilyn Manson is up for Album of the Year for his work on Kanye West’s Donda and for Best Rap Song for Jail. 

More From Entertainment:

Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year

Thanksgiving 2021: Start time, performers for Macy's Thanksgiving Parade this year
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall signs with Harry Styles' management for solo career

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall signs with Harry Styles' management for solo career
Travis Scott spotted for the first since Astroworld stampede

Travis Scott spotted for the first since Astroworld stampede
Thanksgiving 2021: What it is and why do Americans celebrate it?

Thanksgiving 2021: What it is and why do Americans celebrate it?
'Blinding Lights' dethrones 'The Twist' as all-time No.1 Billboard single

'Blinding Lights' dethrones 'The Twist' as all-time No.1 Billboard single
Paris Hilton sends temperature soaring with new Bora Bora honeymoon photo

Paris Hilton sends temperature soaring with new Bora Bora honeymoon photo
Jared Leto reveals he landed in trouble once over drug dealing

Jared Leto reveals he landed in trouble once over drug dealing

Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids

Inside Britney Spears' 'low-key' Thanksgiving plans with Sam Asghari, kids
Gigi Hadid seen out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

Gigi Hadid seen out and about after Zayn Malik, Yolanda altercation

Kanye West believes God will reunite him and Kim Kardashian, won't let devil win

Kanye West believes God will reunite him and Kim Kardashian, won't let devil win
New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner

New comic book celebrates the life of legendary entertainer Tina Turner
Dwayne Johnson surprises Navy vet with his Personal Custom Truck

Dwayne Johnson surprises Navy vet with his Personal Custom Truck

Latest

view all