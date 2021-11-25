 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
Kim Kardashian seems to be unimpressed with Kanye West's new narrative

Kim Kardashian, who is exploring romantic connection with comedian Pete Davidson these days, has apparently shunned her ex-husband Kanye West's desire to be reunited.

The 41-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star, who has not removed West from her name yet, does not seem to be fully impressed with her estranged husband's repenting words as he admitted that he had made mistakes during marriage to the reality star.

Kim seemed to be getting serious with her new beau Pete Davidson as she enjoyed another romantic evening with him this week.

Ye, during a Thanksgiving speech, prayed to God for their reunion: "The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships." 

The Grammy-winner went on to admit: "We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes."

Kanye, who is willing to rekindle his relationship with Kim, continued: "I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason - I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic - but I’m here to change the narrative."

Kardashian and West - who share four kids together - tied the knot in 2014 and split earlier this year.

Kanye West is quite concerned about his and Kim's children's future after split as he previously spent time with them and shared an adorable video of their son Saint while his ex was enjoying her new romantic journey with Pete Davidson. 

