Lacey Chabert asks fans to pray for her nephews as her older sister dies at 46

Lacey Chabert, best known for role in “Mean Girls”, shared that her sister Wendy has died.



Taking to Instagram, she said paid tribute to her sister who died at the age of 46.

Sharing a picture of her sister, the actress, 39, wrote, "My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone."

She added, "We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever. The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister."

The actress then requested her fans to "keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers."

She did not share the cause of her sister's death.







