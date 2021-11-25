 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Lacey Chabert asks fans to pray for her nephews as her older sister dies at 46

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Lacey Chabert asks fans to pray for her nephews as her older sister dies at 46

Lacey Chabert, best known for role in “Mean Girls”, shared that her sister Wendy has died.

Taking to Instagram, she said paid tribute to her sister who died at the age of 46.

Sharing a picture of her sister, the actress, 39, wrote, "My beautiful sister, Wendy. Our hearts are shattered into a million pieces that I don’t know how we will ever put back together again now that you’re gone."

She added, "We love and adore you more than we can ever say and we will continue to forever and ever and ever. The shocking loss has left us so broken hearted. Our lives will never be the same without my dear sister." 

The actress then requested her fans to "keep our family, especially her two boys, in your hearts and prayers."

She did not share the cause of her sister's death. 



More From Entertainment:

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause wins hearts as she spends a day with homeless

'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause wins hearts as she spends a day with homeless

Halle Berry says she was inspired by her children to direct 'Bruised

Halle Berry says she was inspired by her children to direct 'Bruised

We have to shut up and listen: Benedict Cumberbatch on toxic masculinity

We have to shut up and listen: Benedict Cumberbatch on toxic masculinity

Future King Prince Charles' low popularity worries royal expert amid Queen's health concerns

Future King Prince Charles' low popularity worries royal expert amid Queen's health concerns
The Weeknd marks ‘Starboy’ anniversary with new music video

The Weeknd marks ‘Starboy’ anniversary with new music video
North Korean man given death sentence for watching ‘Squid Game’

North Korean man given death sentence for watching ‘Squid Game’
Billie Eilish takes a thoughtful route to celebrate Thanksgiving

Billie Eilish takes a thoughtful route to celebrate Thanksgiving
Jennifer Lopez sends adorable Thanksgiving wish to fans, watch here

Jennifer Lopez sends adorable Thanksgiving wish to fans, watch here
Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler leaves fans divided with his bare-chested snap

Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler leaves fans divided with his bare-chested snap
Gwen Stefani heads to Blake Shelton’s home state to celebrate Thanksgiving

Gwen Stefani heads to Blake Shelton’s home state to celebrate Thanksgiving

Sophie Turner targets at Joe Jonas’ ‘purity ring’ on ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

Sophie Turner targets at Joe Jonas’ ‘purity ring’ on ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’
Jessie J steps out for concert performance hours after miscarriage news

Jessie J steps out for concert performance hours after miscarriage news

Latest

view all