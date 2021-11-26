 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Tori Spelling ‘planning’ divorce proceedings from Dean McDermott

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Tori Spelling ‘planning’ divorce proceedings from Dean McDermott
Tori Spelling ‘planning’ divorce proceedings from Dean McDermott

Hollywood actor Tori Spelling has reportedly started planning to file for divorce from her husband Dean McDermott.

A source close to E News! brought this news to light and according to their report, Spelling is currently considering a divorce from her partner of 15 years.

The insider explained, "The marriage is over and has been for a very long time now.”

"Tori has met with her lawyers and is planning to file very soon. She's trying to work it all out and make sure she is financially OK first."

Tori Spelling ‘planning’ divorce proceedings from Dean McDermott

The insider also went on to say, "It's for the best and has been a long time coming. They have been trying to work it out for years for the sake of the kids but they truly do not get along."

"They have been sleeping in different rooms for months and haven't considered themselves to be 'married' for a while now. Tori's ready for a fresh new start but is trying to be strategic about it."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William leaves Prince Charles ‘annoyed’ with bombshell statement

Prince William leaves Prince Charles ‘annoyed’ with bombshell statement
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani spill 2021 Thanksgiving plans

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani spill 2021 Thanksgiving plans
Travis Scott officially hit with lawsuits by Astroworld victim John Hilgert

Travis Scott officially hit with lawsuits by Astroworld victim John Hilgert
Camila Cabello addresses ‘thankfulness’ over Shawn Mendes split

Camila Cabello addresses ‘thankfulness’ over Shawn Mendes split
Harry Styles’ personal security guard busts some moves at Love on Tour show

Harry Styles’ personal security guard busts some moves at Love on Tour show
Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World

Carrie Underwood celebrates 2021 Thanksgiving with a getaway to Disney World
Jana Kramer marks first Thanksgiving without her kids: ‘I’m heartbroken’

Jana Kramer marks first Thanksgiving without her kids: ‘I’m heartbroken’
Pictures: Celebrities kick-off 2021 Thanksgiving preparations

Pictures: Celebrities kick-off 2021 Thanksgiving preparations
Eminem hits 33 million followers on Instagram

Eminem hits 33 million followers on Instagram

Sophie Wessex leaves fans proud as she channels her inner queen at royal awards dinner

Sophie Wessex leaves fans proud as she channels her inner queen at royal awards dinner
Jessie J moves audience with emotional performance after suffering from miscarriage

Jessie J moves audience with emotional performance after suffering from miscarriage

Latest

view all