 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh drop '83 teaser: Watch Here

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh drop 83 teaser: Watch Here
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh drop '83 teaser: Watch Here

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have officially dropped the theatrical release date of their much-awaited film '83.

The sports flick, that is based on the life of famous Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, is directed by Kabir Khan and produced under the banner of Prithviraj Productions.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, Deepika, who plays Kapil Dev's wife in the film, announced the premiere on December 24.

"The story behind India's greatest victory!‘83’ RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DECEMBER, 2021!In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam!Trailer out on 30th November, 2021," captioned Deepika Padukone alongside snippets from the film.

Ranveer Singh, who plays Kapil Dev himself, shared a heroic clip from the film captioning, "The greatest Story.The greatest Glory.83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.Teaser out now.Trailer out on 30th Nov."



More From Showbiz:

'Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks': Indian Minister

'Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks': Indian Minister
Priyanka Chopra receives a nod from Anushka Sharma for roasting Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra receives a nod from Anushka Sharma for roasting Nick Jonas

Wedding Bells! Supermodel Mushk Kaleem getting married to beau Nadir

Wedding Bells! Supermodel Mushk Kaleem getting married to beau Nadir
Kareena Kapoor shares secret to fitness, nails intense yoga. Watch!

Kareena Kapoor shares secret to fitness, nails intense yoga. Watch!
Zahid Ahmed switches out lengthy caption for unique wish on wife's birthday

Zahid Ahmed switches out lengthy caption for unique wish on wife's birthday
Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah call to abolish Karachi Zoo after lion dies

Ayesha Omar, Ushna Shah call to abolish Karachi Zoo after lion dies
If you dont want to serve your husband, don't get married: Hareem Shah

If you dont want to serve your husband, don't get married: Hareem Shah
Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list

Swara Bhasker begins process of adopting a child, on waiting list
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week: report

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to have court marriage in Mumbai next week: report
Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'

Twinkle Khanna's version of Easy On Me will make Adele 'roll off to the deep end'
Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party

Salman Khan papped with family at Salim Khan's birthday party
Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'

Abhishek Bachchan wants to make his dad Amitabh Bachchan proud: 'I'm his son and biggest fan'

Latest

view all