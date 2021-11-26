Adele surprises teacher with special gift post concert reunion

Adele cemented her emotional reunion with an old school teacher with a heartfelt gesture

Adele cemented her emotional reunion with an old school teacher with a heartfelt gesture.

The Easy On Me singer gifted Ms McDonald, her former high school teacher, special tickets to an upcoming show after reuniting with her on stage during the An Audience with Adele concert special.

According to The Daily Mail, Adele offered Ms McDonald diamond package tickets, worth £500, to the BST Hyde Park show next July.

Adele was given a wholesome surprise earlier this month when actress Emma Thompson brought out Ms McDonald on stage at her first UK concert in four years, after asking Adele who inspired her as a young girl.

Sources close to the development told The Daily Mail, “After the ITV Audience With her team got Ms McDonald's number so Adele could reach out again.”

“Adele wants to make sure she and her family have the best time ever and wants nothing more than to treat Ms McDonald,” they added.