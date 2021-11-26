 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
Web Desk

Gwen Stefani touches on moving back to Oklahoma with Blake Shelton

Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Stefani is excited to revisit Oklahoma after tying the knot 

Gwen Stefani shared her plans of moving back to Oklahoma after walking down the aisle with Blake Shelton.

In a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the songstress said, "My parents used to pick us up from school and would be driving down Harvard Boulevard going, 'Oops, we made the wrong turn. I guess we have to go to Disneyland today.' It's just one of those things that we do every year," recalled Stefani, who is mom to 15-year-old Kingston, 13-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo.

"We didn't get to go last year. I bring the kids every single year at Christmas time, so I know that they would be freaked out to know that I am actually here right now. They are going to be like, 'Why didn't you bring us?'"

Stefani is excited to revisit some of her holiday hits from her 2017 album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

"Just when you kind of forget the songs and you sort of aren't thinking about it, you get to perform again," the No Doubt frontwoman mused. "And it's like, 'Wow, this record is just so great,' and it's the kind of thing where you add to it every year. You get to bring new songs into it. So to be able to revisit it again and to do it live has just been super fun."

