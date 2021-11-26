 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Anil Kapoor is getting treated in Germany for THIS illness

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Anil Kapoor on Friday shared a health update with fans and followers all the way from Germany
Anil Kapoor on Friday shared a health update with fans and followers all the way from Germany

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Friday shared a health update with fans and followers all the way from Germany.

The Dil Dhadakne Do star took to Instagram to share a video of himself on the snowy streets of Germany with the caption, “A perfect walk in the snow! Last day in Germany!”

He went on to add, “On my way to see Dr. Muller for my last day of treatment! So thankful to him for his magic magical touch!”


The caption sparked concern from fans in the comments section, with many leaving best wishes and prayers for the actor’s wellbeing.

According to Kapoor’s own revelation last year, he has been suffering from Achilles Tendinitis for over a decade, which was earlier fixed by Dr. Muller in Germany.

It seems like Kapoor’s ailment is back and we wish him all the best for his recovery!

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’ gets a release date, find out here

Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Cirkus’ gets a release date, find out here
Shahveer Jafry, wife Ayesha make Maldives look romantic: See Photos

Shahveer Jafry, wife Ayesha make Maldives look romantic: See Photos
Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife

Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife
Katrina Kaif asks her fans to watch Salman Khan’s film ‘Antim’

Katrina Kaif asks her fans to watch Salman Khan’s film ‘Antim’
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ gets release date

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ gets release date
Abhishek Bachchan takes a dig at actors who say awards don’t matter

Abhishek Bachchan takes a dig at actors who say awards don’t matter
Ayeza Khan's Cinderella avatar will remind you of the Disney fairytale

Ayeza Khan's Cinderella avatar will remind you of the Disney fairytale
Salman Khan wins hearts as he stops to take blessings of an elderly fan

Salman Khan wins hearts as he stops to take blessings of an elderly fan
'Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks': Indian Minister

'Roads Should Be Made Like Katrina Kaif’s Cheeks': Indian Minister
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh drop '83' teaser: Watch Here

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh drop '83' teaser: Watch Here
Priyanka Chopra receives a nod from Anushka Sharma for roasting Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra receives a nod from Anushka Sharma for roasting Nick Jonas

Wedding Bells! Supermodel Mushk Kaleem getting married to beau Nadir

Wedding Bells! Supermodel Mushk Kaleem getting married to beau Nadir

Latest

view all