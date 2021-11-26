Anil Kapoor is getting treated in Germany for THIS illness

Anil Kapoor on Friday shared a health update with fans and followers all the way from Germany

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor on Friday shared a health update with fans and followers all the way from Germany.

The Dil Dhadakne Do star took to Instagram to share a video of himself on the snowy streets of Germany with the caption, “A perfect walk in the snow! Last day in Germany!”

He went on to add, “On my way to see Dr. Muller for my last day of treatment! So thankful to him for his magic magical touch!”





The caption sparked concern from fans in the comments section, with many leaving best wishes and prayers for the actor’s wellbeing.

According to Kapoor’s own revelation last year, he has been suffering from Achilles Tendinitis for over a decade, which was earlier fixed by Dr. Muller in Germany.

It seems like Kapoor’s ailment is back and we wish him all the best for his recovery!