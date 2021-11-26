 
I embarrassed my wife: Kanye West on involving Kim Kardashian in presidency campaign

Kanye West has claimed that Kim Kardashian "didn’t like" him donning his Donald Trump slogan ‘Make America Great Again’ cap and admitted that he had “embarrassed” her with his failed presidential bid.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared his words in a Thanksgiving prayer and alleged that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was bothered by his South Carolina press conference where he claimed that the former couple had considered aborting their now eight-year-old daughter North.

"Let's go with politics here. Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat. Being a good wife, [Kim] wanted to protect me and our family," he said of the controversial cap he wore in the years leading up to his own presidential campaign.

"I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance and that was hard for our marriage.

"Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side.

"I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and only, thank God, press conference,

"All my dad had to say afterwards was, 'write your speech next time son,'" he said. 

