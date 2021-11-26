 
'Squid Game' actor Park Hae-Soo says he's a fan of 'BTS'

Squid Game actor, Park Hae-Soo revealed that he is a ‘huge fan’ of the South Korean band, BTS.

Netflix’s mega-hit show cast members came together for Variety’s ‘most likely to’ game.

As a question regarding who ‘is most likely to sing a BTS song’ was asked, viewers saw an equal vote split between Hae-Soo and co-star Jung Ho-Yeon.

However, the latter revealed that the Prison Playbook star can do a better job as he said, “I mean, he (Hae-Soo) is a better singer than me, I think. But I think I know more about BTS than you.”

In response, the Legend of the Blue Sea actor expressed that he is a ‘huge fan of the world-famous group but he prefers dancing over singing.

Meanwhile, a real-life edition of the HoYeon Jung starrer series was recently presented by a famed YouTube personality in which 456 people participated to win a cash prize of $456,000.

On the other hand, seven-member-band has recently requested an exemption from compulsory military service.

The reports are in circulation that the country’s National Assemble is divided over the possibility as it is ‘currently considering situational variables’.

