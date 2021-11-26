HEC establishes 'special desk' to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

 
The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has established a "special desk" for the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis, a statement from the body said Friday.

The desk will help in the quick disposal of services, processing of cases, redressal of complaints, necessary guidance, and other relevant services, the statement said.

According to the statement, Director (Student Affairs Division) HEC has been nominated as focal person for this activity.

"Overseas Pakistanis can send their queries, complaints or requests for guidance through e-mail to: [email protected]," the statement added.

