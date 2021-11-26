Dwayne The Rock Johnson to receive 'People's Champion Award'

 
entertainment
Dwayne The Rock Johnson on Friday said he was humbled to receive the People's Champion Award.

Taking to Instagram the "Red Notice" actor expressed his excitement and wrote, "Man this is unreal".

"Humbled and moved to receive the PEOPLE’S CHAMP AWARD from you, THE PEOPLE".

The actor added, "I’ve been gratefully nominated 15X for @peopleschoice awards throughout my career ~ I can say this is the most special because of what it actually represents, which is an idea that will always be much bigger than me"



