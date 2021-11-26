 
Friday Nov 26 2021
Pakistani scientist ranked among top 1% computer science researchers

  • Mubashir Husain Rehmani has been nominated under the category for second year in a row.
  • Ranking highlights researchers with significant influence in their chosen field through publication of cited papers during last decade.
  • Rehmani has written over 100 peer-reviewed articles which focus on wireless networks, blockchain, cognitive radio networks, and software-defined networks.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani scientist Mubashir Husain Rehmani has been nominated among the top 1% of the most influential researchers in computer science for the second year in a row.

Compiled by Clarivate Analytics, the ranking highlights researchers with significant influence in their chosen field through the publication of cited papers during the last decade.

Mubashir Rehmani’s work focuses on wireless networks, blockchain, cognitive radio networks, and software-defined networks.

He has written over 100 peer-reviewed articles, of which 12 were among the highly-cited articles by Clarivate.

A graduate of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Rehmani is serving as an assistant lecturer at Munster Technological University, Ireland.

Every year, Clarivate compiles a list of highly cited researchers across the world, highlighting the top 1% of scientists by citations.

This year’s list features 31 researchers in Ireland who exert significant influence in their fields.

