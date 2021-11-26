Adele tops UK album and singles chart

 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

London, Nov 26, 2021 (AFP) -Adele on Friday clinched a rare double in the UK music charts, seizing both number one spots for singles and albums.

The Official Charts Company said the British superstar´s "30" -- her first release in six years -- had 261,000 chart sales and was the fastest-selling first-week album this year.

It was also the biggest opener for a female solo artist since her last album, "25", released in 2015, and means all four of her studio albums have now gone to number one.

"25" is still in the charts at number 15, as is "21" and the debut that made her name, "19", at numbers 18 and 31 respectively.

The 33-year-old singer-songwriter also kept the number one single slot, with the first release from the album, "Easy On Me", for the sixth week running.

A second track from "30", "Oh My God", was the highest new entry at number two, while another, "I Drink Wine", went in at four.AFP

