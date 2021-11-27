 
Saturday Nov 27 2021
Prince William hid all ‘the stresses and strains’ from Kate Middleton: report

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Prince William recently sat down for a candid heart-to-heart and shed light on the real reason he buried his burdens alone during the first few years of his marriage to Kate Middleton.

The royal made this claim himself while speaking to British first responders.

There he was quoted saying, "I remember the pressure of attending calls in the most stressful conditions, sometimes with tragic conclusions.”

"I remember the sense of solidarity with my team, pulling together to do the best we could and sharing the weight of responsibility.”

"I also remember returning home with the stresses and strains of the day weighing on my mind, and wanting to avoid burdening my family with what I had seen.”

“When I spoke to paramedics Will and Chloe earlier this month, it reminded me of the complexities of talking to family and friends about the job."

Before concluding he also went on to say, “Will spoke about having a split personality, one for home and one for work.”

