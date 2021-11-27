Princess Charlotte’s ‘cheeky side’ unearthed: ‘She is the real boss’

File Footage

A fellow mother close with the Duchess of Cambridge recently weighed in on the strong personality Princess Charlotte possesses.



The wife of Class 2 Warrant Officer’s wife Samantha Burge made this claim while speaking to a few reporters.

There she highlighted some of Princess Charlotte’s best characteristics and also went on to add, "[Kate] said that Charlotte is growing up really fast. She is the one in charge” on all things.

During the course of her interview with reporters, Ms Burge also went on to explain the relationship she has with the Duchess of Cambridge and admitted, "We have both got 2-year-olds and they are ruling the roost. It was a bit of a mummy chat.”

With the growing amount of time both Princess Charlotte and Ms Burge’s child are spending together,"[She said] they are both becoming really good friends, George and Charlotte."

The royal family has shared loving nibbles of information regarding Princess Charlotte’s growth over the years.

Even the Queen is reported to have made a few revelations about the Princess’ strong personality.