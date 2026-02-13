Cardi B's Super Bowl moment helps crash fan site for tour tickets

Cardi B made fans go wild after giving away free tickets for her Little Miss Drama tour just days after her surprise appearance at Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show.



So many people rushed to The 33-year-old rapper’s Fanvue page that the site crashed for a while.

Cardi shared the news early Wednesday on Instagram, telling her 164 million followers that they could win tickets, prizes and some exclusive content.

The Up hitmaker also reminded everyone that most of her tour is already sold out as fans flooded the comments, saying things like, “I wanna gooooo” and “That’s so dope!!!!”

The music icon’s timing was perfect, as right before the giveaway, Cardi appeared with Bad Bunny at the Super Bowl, rubbing shoulders with stars like Lady Gaga, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, Karol G and Ricky Martin.

Experts, however, even said that this is why fans of the singer got more excited than ever about her tour.

Her 35-city US tour started on February 11 in Palm Desert, California.

Fans all over the world now can still enter each week to win tickets by signing up on Cardi B’s Fanvue page.

From the Super Bowl stage to her own tour, Cardi B is proving she knows exactly how to make fans happy and keep the energy buzzing.