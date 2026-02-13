Hailey Bieber gives rare insight into how Justin steps in as 'great' father

Hailey Bieber is able to maintain her busy schedule while being a fulltime mom for her baby Jack Blues Bieber, thanks to the hands-on partnership with her husband Justin Bieber.

The 29-year-old supermodel, who recently attended the Wuthering Heights premiere in Sydney, had a Rhode event during the same trip, and more work responsibilities.

During one of these events, Hailey talked to the press and revealed that her son, 17 months, was back home with his father.

“Having a great partner is really important. And sharing responsibilities,” the Rhode founder shared at the Vogue’s Forces of Fashion event on Friday, February 13.

Hailey continued, “I’m here working and my son is at home with his dad living his best life. Having that support is very freeing and makes the decision a little bit easier.”

The skincare mogul has been documenting her motherhood journey since she welcomed her son in August 2024.

Previously in an interview, Hailey shared that her “full-time help” is one of the biggest blessings as a working mom and she is not ashamed to admit that.

Other than her help, the Daisies hitmaker is also very involved in raising Jack as Hailey noted, "If he's not with me, he's with his dad. He's always with his family, and he's always with one of us, or with his godparents."