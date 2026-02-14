Is Katie Price pregnant? Fans stunned by psychic revelation

Katie Price’s longtime psychic has spoken out about the baby rumours which left people stunned.

Tracey Woolterton, who is in touch with Katie for years now, said that she sees something very different coming for the mum-of-five.

“My prediction is I can see her maybe adopting two little babies or two small children, that could be on the cards that I can see, but maybe if it’s not children I can see a load more animals,” Tracey said.

The rumours, however, started after Katie married Dubai businessman Lee Andrews.

Fans of the reality star got very excited when Lee posted an AI picture of a man kissing a pregnant woman’s belly with a pregnant emoji and the caption “Good things come to those who have waited.”

The businessman also shared shadowy image of a pregnant figure before.

Katie, 47, also opened up about having more kids she, as she tried IVF with her ex-fiancé Carl Woods and said that she feels she is not done growing her family just now.

Tracey said adoption or getting more pets could happen before a pregnancy.

So apparently she made some big confession saying that she predicted Katie’s romance with Carl before it even started.

Tracey is now working on a supernatural TV show and shares readings on Instagram and TikTok.