Fans react to Allison Holker's engagement to Adam Edmunds

Allison Holker has announced her engagement, marking a new chapter three years after the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

The professional dancer shared the news on Instagram on Thursday, revealing that her partner, Adam Edmunds, proposed during a deeply personal celebration surrounded by family and friends.

“We’re ENGAGED! It was the most romantic night of my life!” Holker, 38, wrote alongside photos of the proposal, which happened with a beautiful red floral display.

She added, “I am so in love with you Adam,” making it clear the moment carried major emotional importance for her.

The announcement comes three years after the death of Holker’s husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022 at the age of 40.

Holker and Boss were married from 2013 until his death and share three children: Weslie, 17, Maddox, 9, and Zaia, 6.

In her post, Holker spoke at length about the impact Edmunds has had on her life and her family.

“Baby, I am forever grateful for you and the impact you have had in my life and my kids lives. I am a better person because of you. You helped me find me again and showed me how to love. Every morning I wake up I feel safe knowing you are My person at my side,” she wrote.

She also described blending their families as “the biggest blessing,” noting that Edmunds has three children from a previous relationship.

Holker shared that the proposal took place during what she believed was a surprise 38th birthday party, which then turned into something even more meaningful.

“The whole night was magic and you had every detail thought out to make it even more special,” she said, thanking Edmunds for bringing together the people they love to celebrate the moment.

The evening also included a live performance of their song, I Guess I’m in Love, by Clinton Kane himself.

The dancer concluded her message with a promise to her fiancé, writing, “Adam, I will always support you, hold you and love you. You are my everything Adam.”

Holker and Adam Edmunds made their first public appearance as a couple at New York Fashion Week in September 2024, roughly a year and a half after Boss’ death.

Since then, she has been open about both her grief and her healing, including the challenges she faced following criticism over a memoir in which she discussed her late husband’s struggles.

Holker later said her intention was to help others recognise warning signs she felt she had missed.

In December, she marked the third anniversary of Boss’ death with a tribute on Instagram, honouring his memory and thanking fans for their continued support.

“We honor you and cherish all of our beautiful memories with you. We loved laughing, creating and dancing. We will love you forever,” she wrote at the time.

Best known for her work on So You Think You Can Dance and appearances connected to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Holker’s engagement has been met with an outpouring of support online.

For many fans, the news represents not just a milestone in her personal life, but a hopeful step forward after years defined by loss, resilience and healing.