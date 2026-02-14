Taylor Swift 'confirms' Opalite Chris Lake remix, Tavis Kelce reacts

Taylor Swift has confirmed the official remix of her song Opalite after producer Chris Lake revealed private messages showing how the collaboration came together, with help from Travis Kelce.

The moment unfolded on Feb. 13, when Lake shared screenshots of his Instagram DMs with the Kansas City Chiefs star, explaining how the British DJ ended up creating a house remix of Opalite, a track from Swift’s latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

Alongside the post, Lake assured fans that Kelce had signed off on the messages being shared.

“When @killatrav & @taylorswift hit you about an official remix.. you get it done :),” Lake wrote, adding that his remix of Opalite was now available for pre-order on a limited-edition CD.

The messages showed Lake reaching out to Kelce in mid-January after hearing that he and Swift were listening to his music.

Lake told him he planned to try his hand at remixing the track, even though he wasn’t sure how it would turn out.

Kelce responded enthusiastically, praising Lake’s work and calling Chemistry one of his favourite albums at the moment, while saying he was excited to hear what the producer would create.

Within days, Lake said he already had something special taking shape and later sent the full version over.

Kelce’s reaction made it clear the remix was a hit.

“It’s so good dawg,” he wrote. “I’m gonna be ripping this s--t every car ride. She loves it too!! She said her teams gonna reach out asap.”

That seal of approval soon became public.

Swift reposted Lake’s update on her own Instagram Stories and added a playful response of her own, “Confirmed, Travis is my in-house house guy,” complete with prayer-hand emojis.

Credit: Instagram/taylorswift

The remix’s release feels fitting, as Opalite, the third track on The Life of a Showgirl, was inspired by Kelce’s birthstone and themes of finding real love after heartbreak.

Swift and Kelce have been together since 2023, and he has had a close-up view of her creative process. Swift wrote and recorded the album during the European leg of her Eras Tour in 2024.

Kelce previously reflected on that experience on an episode of his New Heights podcast in October 2025, saying, “I’m just the lucky man that gets to be the support system for Taylor while she drops one of the coolest albums that I’ve ever listened to [and] that the world’s seen.”

With Swift now publicly backing the remix and Lake’s version officially up for pre-order, the behind-the-scenes exchange has turned into a full-circle moment, one where a DM, a remix and a bit of enthusiasm from Kelce helped bring a new version of Opalite to life.