Pak vs Ban: Pakistan start Day 2 with breakthroughs against resilient Bangladesh

Pakistani fielders appeal for a dismissal. Photo: AFP

Pakistan began Day 2 of the first Test match at Chittagong Saturday on a positive note, taking Liton Das and Yasir Ali's wickets as the visitors aim to keep the Bangladeshi batsmen at bay.



Das had scored his maiden Test century as he, along with Mushfiqur Rahim, helped rebuild the innings after a top-order collapse in the first Test against Pakistan in Chittagong on Friday.

At stumps on day one, Bangladesh were on 253 for 4 in their first innings with Liton unbeaten on 113 and Mushfiqur not out 82.

Right-arm fast bowler Hasan Ali broke through for Pakistan after Das and Mushfiqur Rahim punished Pakistani bowlers a day earlier.

A couple of overs later, Hasan Ali broke through another Bangladeshi partnership when he clean bowled Yasir Ali. Ali scored 4 runs off 19 balls before he was dismissed.

Das scored 114 runs off 233 balls before he was trapped lbw by the fast bowler.

Liton was dropped on 67 by Sajid at short midwicket off Afridi a day earlier before he completed his maiden Test hundred with a tricky single off left-arm spinner Nauman Ali.

He had to dive to complete the run after pushing Ali at mid-off and a direct hit could have cost him his wicket on 99.

Mushfiqur hugged Liton as he stood back to kiss his helmet and raise his bat responding to applaud from the gallery and the dressing room.

Mushfiqur also batted solidly, hitting 10 fours.

"We had a good first session by taking early wickets. We should appreciate the way Liton Das and Mushfiqur Rahim batted. They played really well," Hasan had said on Thursday.

"It's a slow pitch and we need to bowl in good areas to get break-throughs. Bangladesh is in a good position at the moment."

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain, wicketkeeper), Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Shadman Islam, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Yasir Ali, Mahmudul Hasan, Rejaur Rahman.