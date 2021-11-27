 
entertainment
Reese Witherspoon celebrates a cozy Thanksgiving with family

Reese Witherspoon celebrates a cozy Thanksgiving with family

Reese Witherspoon dropped a cozy family portrait as she spent Thanksgiving with her hubby Jim Toth and three kids.

Taking to Instagram, the Big Little Lies actor uploaded a photograph of their holiday as she posed with nine-year-old Tennessee, 18-year-old Deacon and 22-year-old Ava.

Sharing a warm wish for fans, the actor captioned the post, “Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours.”

Just two days ago, the Wild actor dropped an IG video in which she got candid about her holiday plans with her family.

While talking about the special traditional dinner, she said, “the same dang thing I always make. I try to do other things. The kids don't let me.”

“A regular ol' turkey — that's all anybody wants,” the 45-year-old actor added.

Meanwhile, the couple’s marriage clocked 10 years in March and to commemorate the occasion Witherspoon wrote, “Celebrating 10 years of marriage to my sweet hubby. What a special day with all of our dear friends. Looking back, I can't believe it has gone so quickly!"

"I guess that's how it goes with 3 kids, Big LOVE, lots of laughing, non- stop travel, so many dogs, and fun adventures... figuring out this crazy world together," she added. 


