Saturday Nov 27 2021
Snoop Dogg’s ‘Make Some Money’ music video acknowledges Black artists

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Snoop Dogg is back with a bang as he just dropped his Make Some Money music video, shot in an art gallery, to acknowledge Black artists’ work.

The video also features Fabolous and Dave East as they hit the gallery, exhibiting remarkable works by notable artists including, Brianne Rose Brooks, William Villalongo, Azikiwe Mohammad, Mark Thomas Gibson, and Devin Troy Strother.

The song is one of many collaborative tracks from his recently-released album, The Algorithm, was unveiled on November 27.

The hotly-launched set was released on November 19, marking the legendary rapper’s 19th studio album release.

The album also features other renowned names of music industry such as Mary J Blige, Wiz Khalifa, Blxst and Ty Dolla $ign.

Watch video here:

Talking about the collaborations, the Young, Wild & Free hit-maker said “There’s so much talent on this record. So many styles of music, it breaks the algorithm,” quoted NME.

“Right now, the algorithm is telling us you have to rap this way, you have to sound this way, but they’re not telling you how it’s supposed to feel. My algorithm is going to give you a feeling, not a sound,” he added. 

