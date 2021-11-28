 
entertainment
Jennifer Lope ‘feels she’s truly meant to be’ with Ben Affleck after Thanksgiving: source

Sources recently weighed in on Jennifer Lope and Ben Affleck’s relationship dynamic after their first Thanksgiving together.

The insider made this admission during their interview with People magazine.

Lopez even included Affleck and both their kids in the festivities.

For those unversed, Lopez is a mother to two youngsters, Emme Maribel Muñiz 13, and Maximilian David Muñiz, 13.

Affleck also shares three children with his ex-wife Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9. 

Sources claim Lopez chose to jet down to LA for some decompressing since her last few weeks at work were really “intense.”

This trip comes shortly after the singer gave fans a live performance of her brand new single On My Way at the 2021 AMAs. 

