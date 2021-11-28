 
Prince Harry ‘driving up the wall’ in rage over Meghan Markle coverage: report

Experts reveal Prince Harry is being ‘driven up the wall’ as a result of the onslaught of hate on Meghan Markle.

An insider close to OK! Magazine brought this claim forward during a candid interview.

There they were quoted saying, “It’s the first thing she does every morning,” the insider dishes. “Then she’ll check websites right until bedtime, even though she’s got alerts set up to keep track of everything people say about her.”

During the course of their interview, the insider also noted, “She feels like she needs to keep track of the positive and negative.”

However, “Unlike Harry, who knows how to block some of this stuff out, Meghan’s ego and sensitivity know no bounds. It’s driving him up the wall.”

