Sunday Nov 28 2021
Prince William, Charles to target key Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issues: report

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Experts believe Prince William and Prince Charles are planning to take over all the international issues involving Meghan Markle and intend to ‘target’ them internally.

US brand and reputation management expert Eric Schiffer made the claim.

While speaking to Express UK he was quoted saying, "Charles, as he relates to the environment, is extremely well-positioned because he was forward-thinking and visionary about it years ago.”

He also added, "And he is now highlighting that because he recognises it's an important issue that matters.”

"While Meghan and Harry had the early mover's advantage of being more wisely attuned to the needs of younger people, I expect the monarchy - in the form of William and Charles - to further attune and have greater affinity in their messaging and actions in ways that Meghan and Harry have owned for the last year."

