 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Reuters

Hong Kong protest film wins at Chinese-language 'Oscars'

By
Reuters

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Hong Kong protest film wins at Chinese-language Oscars
Hong Kong protest film wins at Chinese-language 'Oscars'

TAIPEI: A documentary about pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong won a high-profile award at the Golden Horse Awards, the Chinese-speaking world's version of the Oscars, in Taiwan on Saturday.

Kiwi Chow's "Revolution of Our Times" was named best documentary, prompting a long round of applause and shouts of support for Hong Kong from audience members at the glitzy event in Taipei.

Chow, who sent a pre-recorded message from Hong Kong expressing thanks for the award, dedicated the film to Hong Kong's people, saying he hoped it would bring them some comfort.

"I cried a lot when I produced this film; several times I comforted myself with this film, to express my anger, hatred, to face my fear and trauma," he said, his voice cracking with emotion.

Native Hongkonger Chow's film follows several protesters and documents clashes with police during the 2019 demonstrations, and he has previously told Reuters he hoped the documentary would help the pro-democracy movement live on.

It was shown at this year's Cannes Film Festival in a surprise addition to the line-up.

More From Entertainment:

After Spanish heritage controversy, Hilaria Baldwin didn't think she'd make it through

After Spanish heritage controversy, Hilaria Baldwin didn't think she'd make it through
Adele tops UK music charts record-breaking comeback album '30'

Adele tops UK music charts record-breaking comeback album '30'
Prince Harry receives apology from PI that ‘robbed’ his teen years

Prince Harry receives apology from PI that ‘robbed’ his teen years
Prince Andrew has ‘nervous week’ ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell trail week: report

Prince Andrew has ‘nervous week’ ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell trail week: report
Prince William, Charles may ‘always struggle’ as future heirs: report

Prince William, Charles may ‘always struggle’ as future heirs: report
The truth of Prince Philip’s ‘sensitive’ Will brought to light: report

The truth of Prince Philip’s ‘sensitive’ Will brought to light: report
Meghan Markle working to ‘cut back’ on royal references in ‘rebranding’ effort

Meghan Markle working to ‘cut back’ on royal references in ‘rebranding’ effort
Experts address the BBC ‘The Princes and the Press’ 'hatchet job'

Experts address the BBC ‘The Princes and the Press’ 'hatchet job'
Prince William, Charles to target key Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issues: report

Prince William, Charles to target key Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issues: report
Prince Harry ‘driving up the wall’ in rage over Meghan Markle coverage: report

Prince Harry ‘driving up the wall’ in rage over Meghan Markle coverage: report
Kate Middleton’s doctored images used for domestic violence campaign

Kate Middleton’s doctored images used for domestic violence campaign
BBC slammed for making biased ‘anti-William and pro-Meghan and Harry’ documentary

BBC slammed for making biased ‘anti-William and pro-Meghan and Harry’ documentary

Latest

view all