 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

BBC replaces 'Megxit' with new term after Prince Haryy dubbed label 'misogynistic'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

BBC to replace Megxit with new word after Prince Haryy dubbed term misogynistic
BBC to replace 'Megxit' with new word after Prince Haryy dubbed term 'misogynistic'

British Broadcast Company (BBC) has decided to replace the word 'Megxit' in the second part of the its royal documentary. Prince Harry had dubbed the term 'misogynistic.'

In episode two of The Princes and the Press, Harry and Meghan's decision to step back from their royal duties will now be termed 'Sussexit'

"Maybe people know this and maybe they don’t, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media. But it began with a troll," the Duke of Sussex had claimed in a previous interview.

The new episode of the documentary will air tomorrow and will shed light on the “circumstances around the decision of the Sussexes to step down from their senior royal roles”.

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner showsoff $1000 Christmas decorations amid Travis Scott Astroworld lawsuit

Kylie Jenner showsoff $1000 Christmas decorations amid Travis Scott Astroworld lawsuit
George Clooney talks about his deadly accident that was just 'entertainment' for onlookers

George Clooney talks about his deadly accident that was just 'entertainment' for onlookers
Barbados to become a republic, replacing Queen Elizabeth with Governor General Sandra Mason

Barbados to become a republic, replacing Queen Elizabeth with Governor General Sandra Mason
Queen only attends calls from these royals within the Firm: Find out

Queen only attends calls from these royals within the Firm: Find out
After Spanish heritage controversy, Hilaria Baldwin didn't think she'd make it through

After Spanish heritage controversy, Hilaria Baldwin didn't think she'd make it through
Adele tops UK music charts record-breaking comeback album '30'

Adele tops UK music charts record-breaking comeback album '30'
Hong Kong protest film wins at Chinese-language 'Oscars'

Hong Kong protest film wins at Chinese-language 'Oscars'
Prince Harry receives apology from PI that ‘robbed’ his teen years

Prince Harry receives apology from PI that ‘robbed’ his teen years
Prince Andrew has ‘nervous week’ ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell trail week: report

Prince Andrew has ‘nervous week’ ahead of Ghislaine Maxwell trail week: report
Prince William, Charles may ‘always struggle’ as future heirs: report

Prince William, Charles may ‘always struggle’ as future heirs: report
The truth of Prince Philip’s ‘sensitive’ Will brought to light: report

The truth of Prince Philip’s ‘sensitive’ Will brought to light: report
Meghan Markle working to ‘cut back’ on royal references in ‘rebranding’ effort

Meghan Markle working to ‘cut back’ on royal references in ‘rebranding’ effort

Latest

view all