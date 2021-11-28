 
Sunday Nov 28 2021
Prince Harry got Meghan Markle's engagement ring redesigned for this reason

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Prince Harry got Meghan Markle's engagement ring redesigned for this reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced their romance in 2017 in front of the media in Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden.

At that time, Meghan Markle sported her stunning engagement ring featuring two diamonds- one from that his mum Princess Diana's collection and the other from Botswana.

"The ring is obviously yellow gold because that's her favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds either side are from my mother's jewellery collection, to make sure that she's with us on this crazy journey together," Harry shared with the media.

The ring was soon replaced by a new one in 2019, when the Sussexes celebrated their first wedding anniversary. As per reports, Harry got the band redesigned with a thinner micropavé one.

Although the date of the change cannot be identified, but sources reveal that Meghan couldn't wear her ring during the final stages of her pregnancy with Archie so it's likely that's when the couple got the rework done.

