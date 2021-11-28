Jason Sudeikis moving on with Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde breakup

Sudeikis 'was and still is devastated over his split with Olivia [Wilde]' but is trying to move on

Jason Sudeikis is piecing his broken life together after splitting with Olivia Wilde.

The SNL star is moving on his love life with Keeley Hazell. According to an insider cited by Page Six, Sudeikis feels 'safe and relaxed' in her presence.

During their trip to Cabo, Sudeikis was spotted kissing Hazell. He was wearing a purple t-shirt while the supermodel sported a pink bikini. Page Six also reported that Hazell has been willing to take her relationship with Sudeikis to the next level.

The source said, Sudeikis "was and still is devastated over his split with Olivia [Wilde]" as she is the mother of his kids.

However, with Keeley, who also has a recurring role in Ted Lasso, Sudeikis "feels safe and relaxed." As they have known each other for a long time, they reportedly "enjoy each other’s company."

The outlet reported that the two are dating casually and nothing is serious between them.