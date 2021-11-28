Alec Baldwin prepares for ‘Rust’ lawsuits with new attorney

Baldwin has sought the help of an LA-based attorney to tackle 'Rust' shooting lawsuits

Alec Baldwin has sought the help of former Assistant US Attorney Aaron S. Dyer to tackle the lawsuits he faces in the wake of the fatal shooting on the set of his film Rust, reported Variety.

Baldwin, actor and producer on Rust, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on October 21 after he was told that a prop gun was safe.

He is since facing two civil suits; one by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell and Gaffer Serge Svetnoy.

Mitchell said she suffered “physical and emotional injuries” at the shooting site, while Svetnoy claims that he was close to Baldwin when he shot Hutchins, causing him “physical and emotional harm”.

Hutchins’ family has not yet filed a lawsuit.

Dyer, who works for Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, has previously represented astronaut Buzz Aldrin after he punched a conspiracy theorist, and Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis who was accused and charged with racketeering.