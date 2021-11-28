 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 28 2021
‘Hellbound’ creator spills plans for season two

Yeon Sang-ho opened up about his plans for the hit show in a recent interview
Yeon Sang-ho, creator of Netflix’s biggest show Hellbound, says he’s planning on his taking the show’s story forward as a webtoon first and live-action series later.

In a recent interview about the smash hit show that recently overtook Squid Game as Netflix’s most-watched show, Yeon told Variety that talks about expanding the ‘Yeoniverse’ on Netflix are “true”.

“The process of working with Netflix was very enjoyable on my end. They very much agreed to and related to my creative vision,” he said.

Detailing his plans for a second season of Hellbound, Yeon said, “Because Hellbound is based on the original webtoons, my partner Choi Kyu-Seok and I have decided that the story afterwards will be told first through the webtoon." 

"As for whether we would want to turn that into another live-action series, that’s something that we will need further discussion on.”

“As you know, we have only just released Hellbound Season 1 and so we didn’t have any time to discuss that issue with Netflix. So, I would say this is something we need further discussion on,” he added. 

