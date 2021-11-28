 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunt on airplane. Watch!

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

The Top Gun star was spotted practicing a specially daring stunt on Saturday
The 'Top Gun' star was spotted practicing a specially daring stunt on Saturday

Tom Cruise’s latest stunt involves an airplane’s wing and the Hollywood A-Lister hanging off it!

The Top Gun star was spotted practicing a specially daring stunt on Saturday, with pictures obtained by Page Six showing him climb onto the wing of a small airplane.

Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunt on airplane. Watch!

If that wasn’t daring enough, the pictures also show the plane flipping over and Cruise hanging upside down as it does a ‘loop-the-loop’ in the air.

The 59-year-old, seen in a brown protective bodysuit also wore a safety harness to keep him from falling off mid-air.

Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunt on airplane. Watch!

According to Page Six, the plane in use is a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane which took off from Duxford airfield and performed the stunt at 2,000 feet.

The spectacle is likely being filmed for the upcoming Mission: Impossible film. 

More From Entertainment:

Fan over the moon after meeting Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Fan over the moon after meeting Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

BLACKPINK become most subscribed artist on YouTube, beat Justin Bieber by this number

BLACKPINK become most subscribed artist on YouTube, beat Justin Bieber by this number
Giorgio Armani honoured with Italy’s highest civilian honour

Giorgio Armani honoured with Italy’s highest civilian honour

Tourist spots Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson on breakfast date, snaps photos

Tourist spots Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson on breakfast date, snaps photos
‘Hellbound’ creator spills plans for season two

‘Hellbound’ creator spills plans for season two
Alec Baldwin prepares for ‘Rust’ lawsuits with new attorney

Alec Baldwin prepares for ‘Rust’ lawsuits with new attorney
Adele gets on-air apology from Australian TV host for 'insulting her'

Adele gets on-air apology from Australian TV host for 'insulting her'

Jason Sudeikis moving on with Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde breakup

Jason Sudeikis moving on with Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde breakup
Celebs mourn death of Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim

Celebs mourn death of Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim
Prince Harry got Meghan Markle's engagement ring redesigned for this reason

Prince Harry got Meghan Markle's engagement ring redesigned for this reason
Kendall Jenner’s beau Devin Booker leads Suns to rout Nets

Kendall Jenner’s beau Devin Booker leads Suns to rout Nets
BBC replaces 'Megxit' with new term after Prince Harry dubbed label 'misogynistic'

BBC replaces 'Megxit' with new term after Prince Harry dubbed label 'misogynistic'

Latest

view all