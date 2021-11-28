Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunt on airplane. Watch!

The 'Top Gun' star was spotted practicing a specially daring stunt on Saturday

Tom Cruise’s latest stunt involves an airplane’s wing and the Hollywood A-Lister hanging off it!

The Top Gun star was spotted practicing a specially daring stunt on Saturday, with pictures obtained by Page Six showing him climb onto the wing of a small airplane.

If that wasn’t daring enough, the pictures also show the plane flipping over and Cruise hanging upside down as it does a ‘loop-the-loop’ in the air.

The 59-year-old, seen in a brown protective bodysuit also wore a safety harness to keep him from falling off mid-air.

According to Page Six, the plane in use is a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman biplane which took off from Duxford airfield and performed the stunt at 2,000 feet.

The spectacle is likely being filmed for the upcoming Mission: Impossible film.