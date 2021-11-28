Tourist spots Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson on breakfast date, snaps photos

 
Paul Barewijk, a Dutch journalist, spotted the couple at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday
A Dutch tourist spotted Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson out on a breakfast date in Los Angeles over the weekend, telling People they “looked very happy”.

Paul Barewijk, a Dutch journalist, spotted the couple at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday and proceeded to snap selfies with the two for his Instagram account.

Barewijk recalled that he was having his morning tea when he noticed Kardashian and Davidson together.

“All of the sudden I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson. I talked further with my mom and then I thought, 'Who is he talking with?' Because I know the latest dating rumours. And so, it was Kim Kardashian,” he told People.


He then went on to break the ice with Kardashian first, showing her pictures that he’d taken in front of the SKIMS pop-up store in Beverly Hills.

"I asked her for a photo. She said, 'Okay, sure,' and I asked Pete to take the photo. So, he did. We took two photos. told him that people in The Netherlands like him because of SNL, so... selfie? He took it!"

He also cemented rumours of them being a couple, saying, “They looked happy, sat close to each other and walked away together. It looked like a date to me.”

