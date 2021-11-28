 
Showbiz
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan's fans bathe 'Antim' posters in milk, actor issues lengthy statement

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Salman Khans fans bathe Antim posters in milk, actor issues lengthy statement
Salman Khan's fans bathe 'Antim' posters in milk, actor issues lengthy statement

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is asking his die-hard fans to channel their excitement for movie Antim into something meaninging.

The actor, whose much-anticipated film has hit theatres this week, is being well-received by his admirers who in multiple cities have started bathing the movie posters with milk.

Responding to all such people, the 55-year-old actor has turned to his Instagram Sunday and dropped a request to instead give the milk to poor kids.

"Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta..(Many people don't even get water and here you are wasting milk. If you want to give milk then I request all my fans to give milk to poor kids who don't get to drink milk)," captioned Salman while attaching a clip of a crowd serving milk to his movie posters.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan wants Jacqueline to farm the land instead cardio

Salman Khan wants Jacqueline to farm the land instead cardio
Sajal Aly gushes over bond with Janhvi Kapoor and family

Sajal Aly gushes over bond with Janhvi Kapoor and family
Sana Javed exudes Sufi avatar in new Aye Must-e-Khaak teaser: Watch

Sana Javed exudes Sufi avatar in new Aye Must-e-Khaak teaser: Watch
Sajal Aly holds rifle, pouts for the camera in viral Sinf-e-Aahan photo

Sajal Aly holds rifle, pouts for the camera in viral Sinf-e-Aahan photo
Alia Bhatt wishes ‘all the love and joy’ for sister Shaheen on her birthday

Alia Bhatt wishes ‘all the love and joy’ for sister Shaheen on her birthday
Iqra Aziz takes us through a day in the life of a new parent: Watch

Iqra Aziz takes us through a day in the life of a new parent: Watch
Soni Razdan sends love to daughter Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday

Soni Razdan sends love to daughter Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday
Salman Khan unhappy with fans taking fire crackers inside cinemas

Salman Khan unhappy with fans taking fire crackers inside cinemas

Watch: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives back with Season 2

Watch: Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives back with Season 2

Ananya Panday captures striking view of LA harbour amid ‘Liger’ filming, see pics

Ananya Panday captures striking view of LA harbour amid ‘Liger’ filming, see pics
Shahid Kapoor smitten by Mira Rajput’s stunning Instagram photo

Shahid Kapoor smitten by Mira Rajput’s stunning Instagram photo

Suniel Shetty breaks into tears on day 1 of 'Tadap' filming

Suniel Shetty breaks into tears on day 1 of 'Tadap' filming

Latest

view all