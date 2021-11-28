Salman Khan's fans bathe 'Antim' posters in milk, actor issues lengthy statement

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is asking his die-hard fans to channel their excitement for movie Antim into something meaninging.

The actor, whose much-anticipated film has hit theatres this week, is being well-received by his admirers who in multiple cities have started bathing the movie posters with milk.

Responding to all such people, the 55-year-old actor has turned to his Instagram Sunday and dropped a request to instead give the milk to poor kids.

"Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta..(Many people don't even get water and here you are wasting milk. If you want to give milk then I request all my fans to give milk to poor kids who don't get to drink milk)," captioned Salman while attaching a clip of a crowd serving milk to his movie posters.



