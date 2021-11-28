 
Sunday Nov 28 2021
Fan over the moon after meeting Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Fan over the moon after meeting Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

A tourist got lucky as a regular morning caffeine run ended up becoming a celebrity encounter.

Dutch music journalist Paul Barewijk was over the moon when he ended up meeting Kim Kardashian West and Pete Davidson in Beverly Hills Hotel where he was staying during his vacation in LA.

Paul spoke to People and shared that he first spotted the Saturday Night Live comedian when he was having his regular morning tea while speaking to his mother on the phone.

"All of the sudden I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson,” he told the outlet.

"I talked further with my mom and then I thought, 'Who is he talking with?' Because I know the latest dating rumors. And so, it was Kim Kardashian!"

"I asked her for a photo. She said, 'Okay, sure,' and I asked Pete to take the photo. So he did. We took two photos," he said and then proceeded to as Pete for a photo as well.

"I told him that people in The Netherlands like him because of SNL, so.. selfie? He took it!"

The fan also dished out on the details of the new couples chemistry and said that it was apparent that the two were on a "date". 

"They looked happy, sat close to each other and walked away together. It looked like a date to me."

