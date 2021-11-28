 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal fans shocked after photo of bruised Kate Middleton surfaces online

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

Royal fans shocked after photo of bruised Kate Middleton surfaces online

Royal fans left shocked when a photo of Kate Middleton covered in bruises made rounds on the internet.

Made by artist AlexSandro Palombo, he uses famous and influential faces as part of his work to condemn domestic abuse.

He has previously featured Michelle Obama to Angela Merkel, AOC and Brigitte Macron in his work.

This time he marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021 by featuring the Duchess of Cambridge, Ursula von der Leyen, Kamala Harris, Christine Lagarde and Queen Letizia of Spain.

He depicted them as survivors of abuse who reported the person but continued to face danger.

Accompanying the photo of Kate, it was captioned, "She reported him but nobody believed her."

"She was left alone but she was not protected. He has not stopped. She was killed anyway.”

The Italian artist wrote: "A State that does not protect but leaves women alone in the hands of their tormentor becomes a silent accomplice."

AleXsandro Palombo said he wants the images to "draw attention to the poor responses from politics regarding the problem of gender-based violence" and bring to light the "ineffectiveness of the support and protection system to the victims."

More From Entertainment:

Miss Universe contest to go on despite new COVID variant Omicron

Miss Universe contest to go on despite new COVID variant Omicron
Jungkook’s shirtless outfit at BTS’ 'Permission To Dance' concert breaks internet

Jungkook’s shirtless outfit at BTS’ 'Permission To Dance' concert breaks internet

‘James Bond’ fan Fiala named Czech prime minister

‘James Bond’ fan Fiala named Czech prime minister
Fan over the moon after meeting Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Fan over the moon after meeting Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

BLACKPINK become most subscribed artist on YouTube, beat Justin Bieber by this number

BLACKPINK become most subscribed artist on YouTube, beat Justin Bieber by this number
Giorgio Armani honoured with Italy’s highest civilian honour

Giorgio Armani honoured with Italy’s highest civilian honour

Tourist spots Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson on breakfast date, snaps photos

Tourist spots Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson on breakfast date, snaps photos
Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunt on airplane. Watch!

Tom Cruise performs death-defying stunt on airplane. Watch!
‘Hellbound’ creator spills plans for season two

‘Hellbound’ creator spills plans for season two
Alec Baldwin prepares for ‘Rust’ lawsuits with new attorney

Alec Baldwin prepares for ‘Rust’ lawsuits with new attorney
Adele gets on-air apology from Australian TV host for 'insulting her'

Adele gets on-air apology from Australian TV host for 'insulting her'

Jason Sudeikis moving on with Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde breakup

Jason Sudeikis moving on with Keeley Hazell after Olivia Wilde breakup

Latest

view all