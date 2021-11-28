Royal fans shocked after photo of bruised Kate Middleton surfaces online

Royal fans left shocked when a photo of Kate Middleton covered in bruises made rounds on the internet.

Made by artist AlexSandro Palombo, he uses famous and influential faces as part of his work to condemn domestic abuse.

He has previously featured Michelle Obama to Angela Merkel, AOC and Brigitte Macron in his work.

This time he marked International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women 2021 by featuring the Duchess of Cambridge, Ursula von der Leyen, Kamala Harris, Christine Lagarde and Queen Letizia of Spain.

He depicted them as survivors of abuse who reported the person but continued to face danger.

Accompanying the photo of Kate, it was captioned, "She reported him but nobody believed her."

"She was left alone but she was not protected. He has not stopped. She was killed anyway.”

The Italian artist wrote: "A State that does not protect but leaves women alone in the hands of their tormentor becomes a silent accomplice."

AleXsandro Palombo said he wants the images to "draw attention to the poor responses from politics regarding the problem of gender-based violence" and bring to light the "ineffectiveness of the support and protection system to the victims."