Zendaya, Tom Holland receive a relationship advice from J.B. Smoove

Zendaya and Tom Holland are an adorable couple who have also made their Spider-Man co-stars, J.B. Smoove impressed with their chemistry.

Showering praises over the lovebirds shared, "Oh, I love those two. I love them so much.” While calling them ‘the most adorable couple ever in the history of adorableness’.

He was talking ET at the American Music Awards (AMAs) red carpet, when the Almost Christmas actor also advised both of them ‘to have time for love but have time for laughter’.

"Laughter. Smiles. Stress-free lifestyle, you know. Find out about each other and find some way to keep watering that seed and keep growing and growing," he added.

The couple first left fans speculating about their relationship in 2017 however it was only earlier this year that the stars were spotted kissing out in Los Angeles.

Talking about their PDA, the Euphoria star told GQ that she wanted the moment to not go public.

"The equal sentiment (we both share( is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own," quoted magazine.