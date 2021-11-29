 
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hasan Ali gets early wicket as Bangladesh bat to survive

Shahaeen Afridi celebrates after picking up two wickets in his third over. Photo: AFP
Shahaeen Afridi celebrates after picking up two wickets in his third over. Photo: AFP

  • Bangladesh lose fifth wicket in early hours of first session. 
  • Hasan Ali takes second wicket, Shaheen has three. 
  • Liton Das, Mehidy currently batting for Bangladesh. 

The fourth day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh resumed on a good note for the visitors Monday when fast bowler Hasan Ali provided the Men in Green an early breakthrough.

Bangladesh, batting to survive and give Pakistan a fighting total, were five wickets down before they reached three figures on the scoreboard. 

Hasan Ali bowled out Mushfiqur Rahim during the first session, taking the fifth Bangladeshi wicket and making things increasingly difficult for the hosts. 

First-innings hero Liton Das is currently batting on the crease with Mehidy as Pakistan look to bundle Bangladesh out for a low score to make their chase easy.

A fast paced bouncer from the lanky Shaheen Afridi hit Yasir Ali on the helmet leaving the dazed batter with no choice but to return to the pavilion, retired hurt.  

A day earlier, Bangladesh bowled Pakistan out for 286 at the stroke of tea on the third day to take a 44-run lead into the second innings thanks to the mesmerising bowling of Taijul, who finished with 7-116.

But Pakistan had struck back spectacularly with Shaheen Afridi dismissing Shadman Islam (one), Najmul Hossain (zero) and Saif Hasan (18) to finish the day 3-6 and reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at stumps.

Hasan Ali also scalped the wicket captain Mominul Haque for a duck to rob the hosts of their advantage.

Mushfiqur Rahim had remained unbeaten on 12 with debutant Yasir Ali. 

