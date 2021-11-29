Lower Dir senior civil judge sent to jail over rape charges

A representative image

Senior civil judge sent to jail over rape charges.



In complaint to police, woman said senior civil judge raped her, took a bribe of Rs1.5 million and promised to give a job to her sister.

The senior civil judge was suspended by PHC and arrested after incident.

A senior civil judge in Lower Dir was jailed Monday on charges of raping a woman and taking a bribe.

The senior civil judge was arrested a few days ago and has now been transferred to jail on the orders of a judicial magistrate.

Two days ago, the police arrested him for allegedly raping a woman at his official residence in Lower Dir district.



According to the roznamcha (daily diary by police) lodged at the Balambat Police Station on Thursday, the judge was arrested on the complaint of a woman from Nishtarabad in Peshawar, The News had reported.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the senior civil judge had taken gold ornaments worth Rs1.5 million by promising to provide a job to her sister some three months ago, the publication reported, adding that she said he contacted her on November 25 saying that he was unable to provide the job and asking her to accompany him to Balambat so that the gold ornament could be returned to her.

The woman said she travelled with the judge to Timergara from Peshawar in his official car. She alleged that on reaching the bungalow, the judge allegedly expressed his desire to have sex with her and raped her when she refused.

The police report, signed by Station House Officer Fazal Ghafoor Khan, said the medical report of the victim had confirmed the rape after which the senior civil judge was arrested and produced in a court.

Meanwhile, the Peshawar High Court had suspended the judge.

