Kartik Aaryan dishes on playing a challenging role in ‘Dhamaka’

Kartik Aaryan recently opened up on channelling a different character in his hotly-released film, Dhamaka.

The 31-year-old actor who played a selfish news anchor in the movie, during a conversation with Pinkvilla, shared that he was impressed with the film's scripts.

"I was blown away with the concept. For me, Dhamaka was a film where I needed to give my best. I was conscious of the fact that I was doing something different,” the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor said.

“I thought people would enjoy watching me in this new avatar. I felt it will be exciting for them to see me like this and also exciting for me to play a character like this," he added.

Talking about the massive responses form fans, Aryan said, "Appreciation of Dhamaka has really validated me as an actor. I am relieved that people accepted me in Arjun Pathak’s role."



“People are saying that this is Kartik 2.0. I am both happy and overwhelmed. It was a conscious decision to do something different," he added.