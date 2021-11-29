 
Monday Nov 29 2021
BTS member Jimin didn't enjoy their latest concert. Here's why

Monday Nov 29, 2021

BTS member Jimin says he didn’t enjoy the experience of returning to stage after two years

K-pop band BTS marked their return to the stage with the Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, however, band member Jimin didn’t enjoy the experience of returning to stage.

The Filter singer opened up during a post-concert VLive session with band members V and Jungkook which was then translated for the ARMY by Twitter user @doyou__bangtan.

According to the translation, Jimin couldn’t enjoy the first live concert because of how nervous he was and because “he couldn't see ARMY well, even though they were right in front of him.”

“He used to be able to see and feel everything, but the audience felt more like LED screens today,” the user translated.

“JM felt a sense of remorse that he wasn't able to interact with us in the same way the past two years, and is thus so thankful that we waited for them,” they added.

Jimin also requested the ARMY “to not misunderstand, but he was unable to feel things such as high emotions today,” and that he is looking forward to the next three concerts to “take in the whole emotional landscape.”

Read the whole thread here:


