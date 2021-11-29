 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Reuters

Prince Charles flies to Barbados as nation transitions into republic state

By
Reuters

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Britains Prince Charles speaks with Barbados President-elect Sandra Mason as he arrives at Grantley Adams Airport to take part in events to mark the Caribbean islands transition to a birth of a new republic. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Prince Charles speaks with Barbados' President-elect Sandra Mason as he arrives at Grantley Adams Airport to take part in events to mark the Caribbean island's transition to a birth of a new republic. Photo: Reuters

Prince Charles flew to Barbados ahead of the Caribbean nation's new life as a republic after cutting imperial ties and removing the queen as sovereign some 400 years after English ships first arrived.

Barbados won independence from Britain in 1966 but has retained Queen Elizabeth as its official sovereign. She will be replaced with a Barbadian president in an inauguration ceremony to be held when the country celebrates independence on Tuesday.

Shedding the final vestiges of a colonial system that once spanned the globe will not have a direct impact on Barbados' economy or trade relations.

Prince Charles will deliver a speech just after midnight on Tuesday, saying that much of the relationship between the two nations will remain the same, including "the myriad connections between the people of our countries – through which flow admiration and affection, co-operation and opportunity."

Buckingham Palace says the issue is a matter for the people of Barbados to decide.

It will mark the first time in three decades that the queen is removed as head of state. Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean, proclaimed itself a republic in 1992.

The celebration will begin late on Monday and extend into Tuesday, when Sandra Mason will be inaugurated as the country's first president to serve as a largely symbolic figure behind Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Mason currently holds the position of Governor-General, the queen's representative in Barbados.

The shift may spur discussion of similar proposals in other former British colonies that have Queen Elizabeth as their sovereign, which include Jamaica, Australia and Canada.

Mottley in a speech on Saturday said foundation of the republic marks a step forward for Barbados, but added that citizens must confront challenges such as inequality and climate change with the same fervor with which they sought independence in the 20th century.

"As we move to become a parliamentary republic after 396 years of British monarchical rule ... I ask us to recognize that the challenges may have changed, but they are as daunting as they ever were," said Mottley at the inauguration of a park that honors Barbadian independence activists.

More From Entertainment:

BTS exchanges albums with Anderson .Paak at backstage of ‘PTD’ concert

BTS exchanges albums with Anderson .Paak at backstage of ‘PTD’ concert
Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert

Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic relationship 'agitates' Katherine Ryan

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic relationship 'agitates' Katherine Ryan
Prince William first laid eyes on Kate Middleton when he was 9

Prince William first laid eyes on Kate Middleton when he was 9
BTS 'emotional beyond words' to play in front of fans again

BTS 'emotional beyond words' to play in front of fans again
BTS member Jimin didn’t enjoy their latest concert. Here’s why

BTS member Jimin didn’t enjoy their latest concert. Here’s why
Kanye West pays tribute to longtime friend Virgil Abloh during Sunday service

Kanye West pays tribute to longtime friend Virgil Abloh during Sunday service
Singer Teyana Taylor in hospital following major health scare

Singer Teyana Taylor in hospital following major health scare

Here’s how much Lindsay Lohan’s engagement ring cost

Here’s how much Lindsay Lohan’s engagement ring cost
Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

Matthew McConaughey abandons plan to run for Texas Governor

Prince Charles reacts to claim about skin colour of Meghan Markle’s baby

Prince Charles reacts to claim about skin colour of Meghan Markle’s baby
Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello steps out for first time after breakup with Shawn Mendes

Latest

view all