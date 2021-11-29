 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Nam-Joon reflects on BTS' big win at 'AMAs' and second Grammy nomination

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Kim Nam-Joon reflects on BTS big win at AMAs and second Grammy nomination
Kim Nam-Joon reflects on BTS' big win at 'AMAs' and second Grammy nomination

BTS’ leader, Kim Nam-Joon talked about landing second Grammy nomination, after winning big at 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs).

During the group’s global press conference at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the rapper reflected on the massive year.

Nam-Joon stated, “We had countless shows and awards, but the recent Artist of the Year at the AMAs and the second Grammy nomination were truly something and really did mean something for us.”

The 27-year-old record producer also shared talked about the group's journey of becoming a global artist.

He shared, “As an artist, we started out in Korea and limitations of our identity, language, genre and the invisible walls, we felt like they really existed but every moment we tried to give our best to every show, every performances and every music with all of our hearts and I think those small each moments truly made today’s miracle for us.”

The seven-member-band is currently holding its four-day Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles which marks its first ever live show in two years.  

More From Entertainment:

How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit

How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium

BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium

Vicky Kaushal snapped outside Katrina Kaif's residence amid wedding rumours

Vicky Kaushal snapped outside Katrina Kaif's residence amid wedding rumours
Prince William, Kate Middleton's US stay with Harry and Meghan deemed impossible

Prince William, Kate Middleton's US stay with Harry and Meghan deemed impossible
Victoria Beckham's hubby David Beckham bleeds after daughter bites him in face

Victoria Beckham's hubby David Beckham bleeds after daughter bites him in face
Kate Middleton follows Princess Diana's footsteps to break royal wardrobe rules

Kate Middleton follows Princess Diana's footsteps to break royal wardrobe rules

BTS exchanges albums with Anderson .Paak at backstage of ‘PTD’ concert

BTS exchanges albums with Anderson .Paak at backstage of ‘PTD’ concert
Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert

Lady Gaga joins Tony Bennett for heart-touching 'One Last Time' concert
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic relationship 'agitates' Katherine Ryan

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romantic relationship 'agitates' Katherine Ryan
Prince William first laid eyes on Kate Middleton when he was 9

Prince William first laid eyes on Kate Middleton when he was 9
BTS 'emotional beyond words' to play in front of fans again

BTS 'emotional beyond words' to play in front of fans again
Prince Charles flies to Barbados as nation transitions into republic state

Prince Charles flies to Barbados as nation transitions into republic state

Latest

view all