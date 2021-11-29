Kim Nam-Joon reflects on BTS' big win at 'AMAs' and second Grammy nomination

BTS’ leader, Kim Nam-Joon talked about landing second Grammy nomination, after winning big at 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs).

During the group’s global press conference at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the rapper reflected on the massive year.

Nam-Joon stated, “We had countless shows and awards, but the recent Artist of the Year at the AMAs and the second Grammy nomination were truly something and really did mean something for us.”

The 27-year-old record producer also shared talked about the group's journey of becoming a global artist.

He shared, “As an artist, we started out in Korea and limitations of our identity, language, genre and the invisible walls, we felt like they really existed but every moment we tried to give our best to every show, every performances and every music with all of our hearts and I think those small each moments truly made today’s miracle for us.”

The seven-member-band is currently holding its four-day Permission to Dance on Stage concert in Los Angeles which marks its first ever live show in two years.