 
sports
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Sharpshooters to be placed at sensitive areas during West Indies tour to Pakistan: official

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

A policeman stands alert in Karachi in this file photo. — Reuters
A policeman stands alert in Karachi in this file photo. — Reuters

  • West Indies tour will feature three ODIs and three T20Is.
  • The series will take place from December 13 to 22 at NSK.
  • Army, rangers, other officials attend meeting for security plan.

DIG Security Maqsood Ahmed Memon said Monday sharpshooters would be placed at sensitive spots during the West Indies tour to Pakistan, as the authorities finalise the security plan ahead of the series.

The DIG's comments came during a meeting, chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Home, Sindh, Qazi Shahid, with additional AIGs Ghulam Nabi Memon and Amir Ahmed Shaikh, senior police, rangers, army, and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials in attendance.

The tour will feature three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is) from December 13 to 22 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Ahmed briefed the meeting on the security arrangements for the tour, where he said that personnel of the Security Division, including commandos of the Special Security Unit, would be deployed to maintain law and order.

The ODI Series will be West Indies' fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.

