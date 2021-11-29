 
entertainment
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Jesy Nelson 'mortified' after drunkenly flirting with Leigh-Anne Pinnock's ex

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

Jesy Nelson mortified after drunkenly flirting with Leigh-Anne Pinnocks ex

Jesy Nelson is reportedly "mortified" after she was snapped with an ex of her former Little Mix band-mate Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Friends close to the singer told MailOnline that she is "embarrassed" after she was pictured drunkenly flirting with Emily In Paris actor Lucien.

As per sources, she insists she is "single" even after being spotted with on-off boyfriend Harry James last month.

It is pertinent to mention that Leigh-Anne dated Lucien in 2012 before meeting her fiancé Andre Gary and welcoming twins this year.

"Jesy and Lucien met up on a night out after two friendship groups came together and took a rickshaw to the club but left separately," the source said. 

"She was letting her hair down on a Saturday night and is embarrassed her flirtation with Lucien has come to light – but there is nothing more between them.

"Her relationship with Harry only ended again recently, they remain good friends and continue to work together but he's now with a new partner. Jesy insists herself and Lucien didn't kiss even though they looked close in the pictures."

More From Entertainment:

Keira Knightley says she and family contracted COVID-19: 'I'm feeling rubbish'

Keira Knightley says she and family contracted COVID-19: 'I'm feeling rubbish'
Prince Charles mulls legal action over controversial claims made in new book

Prince Charles mulls legal action over controversial claims made in new book
As cinema returns to Somalia, upcoming film Ayaanle rides the wave

As cinema returns to Somalia, upcoming film Ayaanle rides the wave
Kourtney Kardashian irks fans with 'inappropriate PDA' in daughter's TikTok video

Kourtney Kardashian irks fans with 'inappropriate PDA' in daughter's TikTok video
Missing Simpsons episode on Hong Kong Disney+ sparks concern

Missing Simpsons episode on Hong Kong Disney+ sparks concern

Queen 'can't stand' how Prince William, Kate Middleton socialise with kids

Queen 'can't stand' how Prince William, Kate Middleton socialise with kids
Matthew McConaughey rules out running for Governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey rules out running for Governor of Texas

Book claims major snub by Queen pushed Harry, Meghan to quit royal family

Book claims major snub by Queen pushed Harry, Meghan to quit royal family

How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit

How Firm played a part in Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium

BTS becomes first artist to hold 4 sold out shows at SoFi stadium

Vicky Kaushal snapped outside Katrina Kaif's residence amid wedding rumours

Vicky Kaushal snapped outside Katrina Kaif's residence amid wedding rumours
Prince William, Kate Middleton's US stay with Harry and Meghan deemed impossible

Prince William, Kate Middleton's US stay with Harry and Meghan deemed impossible

Latest

view all