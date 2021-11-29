 
Monday Nov 29 2021
Web Desk

Keira Knightley says she and family contracted COVID-19: 'I'm feeling rubbish'

Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

The actress said her daughters are recovering quicker than she is and her husband is asymptomatic/File footage

Keira Knightley informed her fans she and her family are battling COVID-19 and are in quarantine.

"I've got COVID and I'm feeling pretty rubbish," the two-time Academy award winner said during a recent chat with The Telegraph's Stella magazine. 

She went on to say that her daughters Edie, 6, and Delilah, 2, are recovering quicker than she is, while her husband James Righton, 38, is asymptomatic.

"[He is] being very smug about it — he is convinced it's because he's one of those cold-water swimmers and I'm not," Knightley said.

She also explained the incredible experience of filming her new comedy-horror movie Silent Night, set during Christmas on the eve of an environmental apocalypse.

"We were filming scenes about the shops running out of food at the same time as the news was becoming full of stories that all of the toilet paper had gone," she recalled. "It was incredibly strange for everyone."

"I think it should come with a warning, because now everybody is coming to the film with a lived experience, hopefully not as horrific as this one, but it has suddenly become a lot more raw," Knightley added.

