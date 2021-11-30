Camila Cabello-Shawn Mendes breakup: What is the reason?

Ever since the celebrity couple - Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello - split, their fans have been figuring out what has caused them to take this step.

Some US media outlets revealed that it was Shawn Mendes who decided to step out of the relationship. One of the big issues was the busy life that their respective professions offered them, which made them take up the big step. They stayed in each other's company for as long as the quarantine time of the Covid-=19 pandemic afforded them.

“They had this intense relationship last year and spent months together during the lockdown in Miami. They both seemed very happy and looked like they enjoyed having a break from working," People magazine quoted a source last week.

“It’s more back to normal life. They have careers that are taking them in different directions. They went from spending every day together to now not really spending any time together.”

In an interview he gave before the breakup, Shawn Mendes reminisced the good time that he spent with Camila Cabello. “I spent most of the pandemic in Miami with Camila and her family, it was beautiful, truly so special. I often go back to look at photos and the simplicity of that time, we were lucky. It was nice," he had said.

“I hadn’t joyfully ridden my bike around a neighborhood since I was 12 before that. We were making dinner, just doing normal things. The Latin culture is also just so beautiful, so being able to immerse myself in that culture is always really healing.”

Even before the couple announced the breakup, he had already started looking back on lovely time in the company of his girlfriend.

What do you think if we are reading too much into the between-the-lines thing or do you agree to it.